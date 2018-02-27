Cheers To Love & Laughter At Bennigan’s During Month-long St. Paddy’s Celebration

Irishman Founder’s Reserve small batch Irish whiskey featured throughout March

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) While it’s true that “Every Day is St. Paddy’s Day” at Bennigan’s, it’s even more true when it’s actually St. Paddy’s Day!

And as this singularly Irish holiday approaches, Bennigan’s is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebration one for the ages. Throughout the month of March, guests from across the globe are invited to participate in all the St. Paddy’s Day shenanigans that define the Bennigan’s brand.

The 2018 Blarney Blast® campaign harkens back to Bennigan’s roots and is headlined by a Legendary array of Irish-themed food, beer and cocktails featuring The Irishman Founder’s Reserve small batch Irish whiskey.

“If you’re celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, you simply must celebrate at your favorite Bennigan’s!” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman & CEO Paul Mangiamele. “This year, we’ve partnered with Walsh Whiskey Distillery to give our guests an authentic Irish experience. Owners Bernard and Rosemary Walsh – a husband and wife team from County Carlow in southeast Ireland – and their board of industry veterans have built a highly successful portfolio of award-winning whiskeys, including the Founder’s Reserve. During our month-long celebration, we are featuring this premium Irish whiskey in our handcrafted cocktails as well as our signature Irish Whiskey Glaze.”

When you’re at Bennigan’s, you’re with friends. So come create new memories while enjoying these Blarney Eats:

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Whiskey Glazed Prime Burger

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Whiskey Glazed Grilled Chicken

Reuben Fritters

Corned Beef and Cabbage (while supplies last)

Finn’s Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Housemade Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

Be sure to raise a traditional Irish toast to health – Sláinte! – whether you’re tipping back a frosty mug of green beer, or one of these special Blarney Distillations:

Rosemarie’s Lemonade – made with The Irishman Founder’s Reserve

Boondock Saint

Irish Mule

Tears of Joyce – made with Walsh’s Writers Tears Irish Whiskey

Tableside Irish Coffee

Grilled Pineapple Chipotle Margarita

Of course, every Bennigan’s restaurant across the globe will be hosting the biggest St. Paddy’s Day party in town, with live music, contests and drink specials – just don’t forget to wear green!

“We’ve been making St. Paddy’s Day memories at Bennigan’s for the past 42 years, and we are continuing to build on this tradition with longtime – and new – fans at our restaurants all across the world,” continued Mangiamele. “That’s what this month’s festivities are all about.”

As the largest Irish-themed casual dining brand in the U.S., there’s no better place to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day than at Bennigan’s. Be sure to download Bennigan’s new app and share all your Bennigan’s cheers, love and laughter using #BLARNEYBLAST2018. For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining casual dining. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

For franchising information, visit Bennigans.com or call 855-GOT-BENN.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com