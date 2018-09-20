Cheeburger Cheeburger is Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with an Extended Promotion

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT: National Cheeseburger Day may be over, but at Cheeburger Cheeburger the celebration continues through September 25. One day just wasn’t enough to enjoy this celebration, the most important day of the year for all cheeseburger aficionados. That is why Cheeburger Cheeburger has decided to extend their National Cheeseburger Day promotion for an entire week. Come in to Cheeburger Cheeburger and receive a free cheeseburger with the purchase of two drinks or shakes and a burger of equal value or more.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 18 – Tuesday, September 25

WHERE: At participating Cheeburger Cheeburger locations across the U.S.

About Cheeburger Cheeburger

Cheeburger Cheeburger is a diner-style burger restaurant chain that started on Sanibel Island, FL in 1986. The restaurant chain specializes in big, juicy cheeseburgers, French fries, onion rings, and handmade milkshakes. There are more currently 25 locations in the United States. In 2017, Cheeburger Cheeburger was acquired by Premier Restaurant Group.

About Premier Restaurant Group

Premier Restaurant Group (PRG) is an expert turnaround organization currently in the frozen treats and better burger segments of the restaurant industry. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, and founded in 2016, PRG has acquired 2 brands in the last 15 months and is aggressively expanding its current brands and is actively exploring additional brand acquisitions.

Media Contact:

Kim Miller

305-631-2283

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com