Checkers & Rally’s Supports No Kid Hungry’s Dine, Shop & Share Campaign

The national drive-thru restaurant franchise has once again partnered with No Kid Hungry and will donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry for every Classic Cone sold from 8/31 – 10/11 at participating locations.

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, is once again partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, for its Dine, Shop & Share campaign. The campaign unites brands to help provide meals to kids through consumer and corporate donations.

Checkers & Rally’s first partnered with No Kid Hungry at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating $100,000, which can help provide up to 1 million meals to children in need. Now through October 11th, the brand will donate $.10 for every Classic Cone sold at participating locations. Every 10 Classic Cones sold can help provide up to 10 meals for kids.*

“1 in 4 kids in the United States could face hunger this year due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Checkers & Rally’s CEO Frances Allen. “We’re proud to be partnering with No Kid Hungry for its Dine, Shop & Share campaign in order to provide kids with the meals they so desperately need.”

“Back to school” is looking different this year, but as children start the new school year, millions are still struggling to get the most important school supply: food. All kids need healthy food to do their best at school, wherever that may be.

“With millions more kids facing hunger this year, the work that we’re doing to feed them is even more pressing,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Thanks to generous partners like Checkers & Rally’s, we are ensuring that all children have access to healthy meals not just during this crisis but in the recovery to come.”

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

Click here to learn more about this campaign and if you’re interested in supporting this cause, please click here .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its “Crazy Good Food,” exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry’s most prestigious awards including: “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally’s, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com .

