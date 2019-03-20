Checkers & Rally’s Launches Deepest and Most Franchisee-Friendly Delivery Platform in QSR

With five national delivery services in one single, seamless point-of-sale system, Checkers & Rally’s offers guests more ways to order delivery and franchisees/operators easiest execution

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., today announced the launch of the brand’s new delivery platform, the most comprehensive and franchisee-friendly delivery system in all of QSR. The platform brings five national delivery services – Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Amazon Restaurants – together under one single, seamless point-of-sale (POS) system. Integrations via Olo will give guests the ability to order the brand’s “Crazy Good Food” from their favorite delivery service, while giving franchisees and restaurant operators a profitable and operationally simple way to fulfill those orders.

“While some of the biggest brands in QSR have committed to a single delivery service, we wanted to give Checkers & Rally’s guests more ways to bring our amazing burgers, famous seasoned fries and exciting flavors to their front doors,” said Rick Silva, President and CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “At the same time, we wanted to provide our franchisee community with a fully integrated platform that would make it easy and profitable to fulfill delivery orders. It’s a perfect way to satisfy both our guests and our franchisees.”

Unlike other delivery services, where restaurants have to add a new order-receiving tablet for each third-party delivery provider they use, Checkers & Rally’s has developed a unique process where orders from delivery services feed into a single POS system and right into their kitchen.

Moreover, the Checkers & Rally’s system doesn’t require cashiers to re-key delivery orders into the register like most delivery systems do. Instead, delivery orders integrate directly into the POS system, right along with traditional drive-thru and walk-up orders, reducing labor, time and user error. As a result, the Checkers & Rally’s delivery system is the most comprehensive and most efficient platform in QSR.

“We knew that delivery had the potential to drive sales and profits for our restaurants in exciting new ways, but at the same time, we also knew that a technological innovation this significant had to be seamless for both our guests and our franchisees,” said Silva. “We took the necessary time to test and refine our delivery technology and seamlessly incorporate it into our operating systems so that we can now offer our guests and our franchisees the easiest and most inclusive delivery program in the category.”

Checkers & Rally’s partnered with Olo, an integrated ordering and delivery platform provider, to develop this innovative approach to delivery.

“The leadership team at Checkers & Rally’s wasn’t satisfied with traditional delivery systems that overwhelm restaurant teams with multiple tablets that need to be constantly monitored and manually entered into the restaurant’s POS systems,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “We embraced their innovative and collaborative approach, working with them to create one of the deepest and easiest systems in the restaurant industry.”

Checkers & Rally’s chose to team up with Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Amazon Restaurants because of their significant experience in the restaurant delivery space. At the same time, Checkers & Rally’s was proud to become one of the first national quick-service restaurant partners with Amazon Restaurants.

“We are excited to welcome Checkers & Rally’s as a key national QSR option for customers,” said Jerry Rapisarda, General Manager, Amazon Restaurants. “We’re always looking for ways to bring customers even more options when it comes to food, and we think Checkers & Rally’s is a perfect fit that our customers will love.”

Rather than leaving its franchisees to try to individually manage and coordinate their third-party delivery business with multiple providers, Checkers and Rally’s has centralized the entire business model, building a delivery support team that offers franchisees a single point of contact for their delivery business, including contract negotiations, technology support, training and menu management. This unique approach simplifies the business for franchisees and ensures that delivery orders are as profitable as traditional orders coming through the drive-thru.

