Checkers & Rally’s Expands Education Benefits; Offers Employees the Opportunity to Earn an Accredited High School Diploma and General English Program

Employees at corporate-owned locations of the national drive-thru restaurant franchise can now earn a diploma and entry-level workforce certificate through Career Online High School along with a General English program

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its exceptional value, people-first attitude and “Crazy Good Food,” has announced an expansion of the ed2go Career Online High School (COHS) program and myTimeENGLISH (MTE) online ESL program to employees nationwide.

The Career Online High School (COHS) program launched in a pilot in February 2018 in select Ohio and Michigan stores. Due to the pilot’s success, eligible employees at all corporate-owned U.S. locations can now earn an accredited high school diploma, along with a workforce training certificate in fields such as food services, customer service, hospitality and general career preparation.

“For more than 30 years, the key to the success of our business is our people and we have always focused on moving our people forward,” said Marna Killian, Checkers & Rally’s SVP People. “We already invest heavily in programs that reward and retain employees, and in our Learning Management System to train our team members on restaurant operations. Now, with ed2go, we can further our educational benefits for employees in this program, giving them the opportunity to earn their high school diplomas and advance their careers.”

“As technology changes jobs, companies need to continually upskill their workforce in order to remain competitive. With this partnership Checkers & Rally’s is able to expand training for frontline workers and give existing and prospective employees a clear path to upward mobility within the organization,” said Cory Eyler, Vice President and General Manager, ed2go.

Checkers & Rally’s is one of a growing number of companies, including Hilton, Goodwill and First Watch, partnering with ed2go, part of Cengage, to offer education and upskilling opportunities to employees through the COHS programs. Benefits like COHS and MTE can help improve employee retention, reduce turnover, enhance the ability to promote from within and increase return on educational investment.

It is estimated that roughly 25% of the frontline restaurant industry workforce dropped out of high school before earning their diploma.* For many employees, programs such as COHS is the first step to educational attainment and career advancement. Based on preliminary research** conducted for restaurant and retail organizations offering COHS:

More than half of employees who earned their high school diploma through COHS were promoted within 6 months of completing the program

92% of graduates gained skills gained skills and knowledge that helped in their job

Employee retention doubled at participating companies and favorable opinions of employers increased nearly 70%

98% of graduates would recommend the program to others

“We are thrilled that Checkers & Rally’s is expanding the program to help further engage its employees in the educational system and improve their career outlook,” said Dr. Howard Liebman, District Superintendent of COHS’s accredited online school district. “With COHS, we hope to help Checkers & Rally’s attract and retain talent, while building a skilled, engaged workforce.”

Employees interested in learning more, please visit: www.ed2go.com/checkers .

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its “Crazy Good Food,” exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry’s most prestigious awards including: “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

About Career Online High School

Career Online High School was developed in 2012 through a partnership by ed2go, a division of Cengage that provides students with online continuing education and career training, and Smart Horizons Career Online Education in an effort to provide affordable, career-based online education opportunities for the millions of adults in the United States without high school diplomas. For more information, visit careeronlinehs.org .

About myTimeENGLISH

myTimeENGLISH is an easy-to-use, online General English program that empowers learners to achieve their personal language goals on their own, at their own pace. For more information visit NGL.Cengage.com/myTimeENGLISH

Source:

*Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Projections, Educational attainment for workers 25 years and older by detailed occupation .

**Smart Horizons Career Online Education, Partner Graduate Surveys 6 Months Post-Graduation.