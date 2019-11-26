Checkers & Rally’s Celebrates ‘Black FRYDay’ with $1 Fries Starting at Midnight on Friday, November 29

The National QSR Drive-Thru Chain Continues to Deliver Customer Satisfaction through its Famously Seasoned Fries

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its exceptional value, people-first attitude and “Crazy Good Food,” continues to wow its guests with the craveable menu items they desire at unbeatable price points. For its latest

promotion, Black FryDay, guests can order small, medium or large fries for just $1, starting at midnight on Friday, November 29 (at select locations).

For over 30 years, Checkers & Rally’s has been a leader in the rapidly evolving quick-service segment of the restaurant industry, now with nearly 900 units across 28 states. The brand’s consistent commitment to ‘winning with food’ has successfully driven its nationwide expansion with its indulgent menu items and famously seasoned fries, deemed Restaurant Business’s “#1 Most Craveable Fries” for the second time within the last three years.

“We are proud that Checkers & Rally’s World Famous Seasoned Fries were ranked as the #1 Most Craveable Fries by Restaurant Business,” said Checkers & Rally’s Chief Marketing Officer Dwayne Chambers. “We decided to celebrate on Black FryDay with $1 Fries at all our locations to say thank you.”

The Black FryDay promotion will start on Friday, November 29 (at midnight at select locations) and run through the close of business in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 30 (between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., depending on the location’s closing time).

“We are on a mission to tell consumers that they shouldn’t settle for bland, flavorless fries.”

Chambers said. “After all, eating out should be fun and taste great.”

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its “Crazy Good Food,” exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunity for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has been awarded several of the industry’s most prestigious awards including: Ranking #88 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500, Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review, 2016, 2017, & 2018 Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine, the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News, and “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally’s, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com .

