Checkers & Rally’s Announces Hiring of Minh Le as Chief Information Officer

Industry and IT veteran to lead technology development for the Tampa-based drive-thru burger franchise.

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s announced today the appointment of former Corner Bakery and Il Fornaio executive Minh Le as Chief Information Officer effective July 15, 2019.

“Minh has been building IT functions from scratch and developing high-performing teams that deliver successful technology results for restaurant chains for his entire career,” said Rick Silva, CEO of Checkers & Rally’s. “Minh’s impressive experience and proven track record include exciting, cutting-edge work in digital and data analytics. We look forward to seeing the impact of Minh’s experience at Checkers & Rally’s.”

Le started his career as a software developer and senior programmer/analyst. After joining Darden Restaurants, he progressed through positions leading cross-functional teams to design, develop and implement enterprise class applications including a custom POS system and intranet portal. Le also worked at Romano’s Macaroni Grill after its spinoff from Brinker International, transitioning to Ignite Restaurant Group before returning to Romano’s to lead the IT function.

“Over the past few years, Checkers & Rally’s has been steadily improving its technology offerings to benefit its customers, franchisees and team members,” said Le. “I am eager to apply my nearly 25 years of experience helping restaurant chains improve their technology functions to Checkers & Rally’s.”

Le graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas with his wife, Jennifer, and two children, Hanna (13) and Justin (11).

