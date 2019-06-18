Checkers & Rally’s Announces Hiring of Dwayne Chambers as New Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran and Former Chief Marketing Officer of P.F. Chang’s to lead marketing of iconic drive-thru burger franchise

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dwayne Chambers as Chief Marketing Officer. Chambers brings a rich background in restaurant marketing, leading national brands like Sonic, Red Robin, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc., Krispy Kreme, Fuddruckers & Koo Koo Roo and Noodles & Company. Outgoing Chief Marketing Officer Terri Snyder, who was with Checkers & Rally’s for more than 12 years, is retiring and will move into a non-management board position effective at the end of July 2019.

“We selected Dwayne after a thorough and extensive search of the very best CMO talent in our industry,” said Rick Silva, CEO of Checkers & Rally’s. “Dwayne is an experienced marketing leader whose strategic brand-building efforts have produced year over year of same-store sales growth for leading restaurant brands.”

Chambers most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for P.F. Chang’s, where he transformed the brand’s social, digital and interactive marketing efforts and drove significant menu and product innovation successes.

“I am privileged to serve the team members, guests and franchisees at an amazing and beloved brand leading marketing, eCommerce, R&D and communications,” said Chambers. “Alongside the talented Checkers & Rally’s team and with the support of Oak Hill Capital, we are on a journey to grow the brand, the business, restaurants and equity for the company and our franchise partners.”

An Oklahoma City native, Chambers began his career on the agency side working on the McDonald’s account at Moroch and Associates, Inc. He has more than 32 years of experience working with franchisees in the restaurant industry.

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its “Crazy Good Food,” exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunity for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has been awarded several of the industry’s most prestigious awards including: Ranking #88 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500, Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review, 2016, 2017, & 2018 Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine, the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News, and “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally’s, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com