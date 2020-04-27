Checkers & Rally’s 30+ Year Proven Drive-Thru Concept and Innovative Delivery System is Built for the “New Normal”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the national QSR chain is uniquely positioned to serve its Famous Seasoned Fries and other beloved menu items through its drive-thru model, integrated delivery system, closed kitchen, and contactless experience.

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its exceptional value, people-first attitude and “Crazy Good Food,” is continuing to serve its guests with the most delicious fries and bold menu items amid restaurant closures throughout the country due to COVID-19.

For over 30 years, Checkers & Rally’s has been a leader in the rapidly evolving quick-service segment of the restaurant industry, now with nearly 900 units nationwide. The brand’s proven drive-thru focused model, closed kitchens, delivery program and contactless process has enabled the brand to fare better than others in the segment during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Checkers & Rally’s business model has put us in a much better position than others in the industry that have lost a significant portion of their business due to closed dining areas,” said Checkers & Rally’s Director of Franchise Recruitment Ursula Lane. “With most of our restaurants being drive-thru only locations, and the integrated delivery system that we launched last year, we are still able to serve our beloved fries and other craveable menu items to our guests and drive revenue for our franchise owners.”

As the brand continues to appeal to customers during this pandemic, so too does the franchise opportunity to prospective franchisees. In April, Checkers & Rally’s shifted to a virtual Franchise Candidate Day (the brand’s monthly meeting between prospective franchise owners and the executive team) and approved four new franchise candidates to join the brand from that meeting.

“While we look forward to the end of this pandemic, we feel confident in our position in the industry, from both a consumer and franchise development perspective,” said Lane. “We approved a solid number of candidates compared to our average, and continue to see interest from strong candidates. We know that we will get through this by working together as a team, and will come out on the other side a stronger, more united franchise system.”

