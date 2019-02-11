Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. Names Paul Joseph Bruno Murphy III to Board of Directors

Checkers & Rally’s Board Expanded to Add Experienced Growth-Oriented Restaurant Executive

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. (“Checkers” or “the Company”), the leading operator and franchisor of nearly 900 Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurant locations, today announced that Paul Joseph Bruno Murphy III has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. A growth-oriented restaurant executive and highly-regarded business leader, Mr. Murphy brings strong expertise across value, convenience, craveability, restaurant operations and menu innovation in the quick service restaurant space to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Murphy currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Noodles & Company, where he has led a revitalization of the brand through food innovation, digital technology, loyalty investments, and store reimages. In his less than two years with the brand, Mr. Murphy has played an integral role in increased same store sales across the system and a strengthened stock price.

Prior to his tenure at Noodles & Company, Mr. Murphy served as the President and CEO of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. from 2009 to 2017. Under Mr. Murphy’s leadership, Del Taco elevated its value proposition and modernized its customer experience, resulting in successful unit expansion, category-leading unit-level profitability, and 17 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth. Previously, Mr. Murphy held various roles with Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, including President and CEO from 2003 to 2008.

“We are expanding our Board of Directors to meet the needs of our growing business. Paul has a proven track record of improving restaurant brands across many aspects of the business model, including new restaurant development. Paul’s respectful servant-leader style is a perfect fit with our culture, and on behalf of Checkers I am pleased to welcome Paul to our Board,” said Rick Silva, President and CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

