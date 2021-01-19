  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Check your numbers! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Monroe County

January 19, 2021
From www.mcall.com
By

A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Uni-Mart in Bartonsville, Monroe County.