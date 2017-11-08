Check out these Hungarian Isler cookies, and enter our Holiday Cookie Bake-off

Imagine a dollop of sweet raspberry jam sandwiched between two rich cookies flavored with walnuts and a hint of rum. That alone sounds great, but drizzling melted chocolate over these little sandwich cookies takes them to another level completely. Meet the Hungarian Isler cookie, a finalist one year in our Los Angeles Times Holiday Cookie Bake-off.

We’re accepting submissions in our 7th annual Holiday Cookie Bake-off. Have you submitted your recipe yet?

We’re looking for your original cookie recipes, or maybe you have your own unique take on a traditional or family favorite. Submit the recipe, along with a short essay about the cookie. And don’t forget to add a photo or upload a video!

The Hungarian Isler cookies come from Monika Csaszni of Redondo Beach. She wrote:

"When I was a little girl, during the holidays we would go to my grandparents' house in the countryside. I fondly recall the magical memories of my family and the holidays that this cookie is responsible for. I can still picture my grandma in the kitchen making the cookie dough, my sister was in charge of cutting the cookies and I was responsible for the chocolate coating and decorating. My mom, who was not the best cookie baker, would handle making the holiday dinner. Meanwhile, in the background you could hear my dad getting mad because he was having trouble putting the light on top of the Christmas tree.

Think you have the next top recipe? Show us by entering our bake-off today. Entries must be submitted by Nov. 25 at midnight.

Readers will vote online for their favorites. The top 20 cookie recipes will be judged by our Food staff to determine the five finalists.

The finalists will be invited to the Los Angeles Times for a tour of the Test Kitchen, and will be photographed and featured, along with their recipes, in a Saturday section article during the holidays.

