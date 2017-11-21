Check out these gingerbread heart house cookies, and enter our Holiday Cookie Bake-Off

Have you entered The Times’ seventh-annual Holiday Cookie Bake-Off yet? There's still time, but enter soon. In the meantime, check out this entry for gingerbread heart houses. They were submitted by Katie, who writes:

"This recipe was given to me by my mother in 1989 after I had become a first time mom. As years passed, the cookies took on different shapes, depending on the cookie cutters my boys preferred. Now the cookies are house-shaped, representing the holiday-lighted homes in our neighborhood. I make them for our neighborhood holiday progressive dinner each year. I think the neighbors enjoy choosing the cookie that best represents their homes!"

Think you have the next top recipe? Show us by entering the seventh-annual L.A. Times Holiday Cookie Bake-Off today. Entries must be submitted by Nov. 25 at midnight.

Readers will vote online for their favorites. The top 20 cookie recipes will be judged by our Food staff to determine the five finalists.

The finalists will be invited to The Times for a tour of the Test Kitchen, and will be photographed and featured, along with their recipes, in a Saturday section article during the holidays.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter