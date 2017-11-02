Check out Moonlighter, your new relaxed night out

Scofflaw makes a mean, sophisticated cocktail. Heavy Feather is a relaxed 1970s time warp. Slippery Slope is a blurry night out.

With all these personalities represented, where does Scofflaw Group go with it’s newest venture?

Enter The Moonlighter, which opened Wednesday night. The “most casual project to date,” according to a release. Taking up a corner across the street from where it all started for Scofflaw at 3204 W. Armitage Ave., the 1,000-square foot space has shed any attempt at theme to be, quite simply, a bar.

When Danny Shapiro, Andy Gould and Kristofer Nagy teamed up to open gin-loving Scofflaw back in 2012, the team transformed a quiet corner of Logan Square into a cocktail destination. Moonlighter, though, will appeal to a different crowd.

The focus? Sour beers, sourced by Nagy, who is beer director here. There will be 19 taps, featuring pours like Yuzu Fierce Berliner Weisse, from Chicago’s own Off Color Brewing, and Session Sour, from Penrose Brewing of Geneva.

Rosé on tap echoes Moonlighter’s adherence to lighter, fresher beverages, as do cocktails by Shapiro. Those include creations like the Sundowner, made with Jamaican rum, lime, ginger, allspice and Angostura bitters, and large-format pitcher drinks like the Century pitcher, made with gin, lemon, Cocchi Americano, cacao and grapefruit.

Fireplaces are situated throughout the 100-person seat space, and a dog-friendly front porch patio will open in warmer weather.

Helming the kitchen is Scofflaw’s opening chef, Mickey Neely. Think all-American burgers (six in all), plus snacks like queso dip, hearty salads, loaded waffle fries and even Roeser’s Bakery carrot cake.

“Scofflaw really planted the seeds for us, and you can see bits and pieces of it in every concept we open,” wrote Shapiro in a release. “With The Moonlighter, we’re back on the original corner of Armitage with the same team that first kicked things off, but it’s really exciting to see how many great things have grown around us.”

3204 W. Armitage Ave., 773-360-8896, www.themoonlighterchicago.com

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85