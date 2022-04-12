Cheba Hut Rings in 4/20 with Food & Drink Specials and Grinder Giveaways

Bar and kitchen deals, grinder giveaways, free subs, and merch from some of your favorite liquor brands – all in honor of the hemp holiday.

Fort Collins, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cheba Hut , the marijuana-themed, fast-casual restaurant concept, is offering plenty of deals for patrons to celebrate weed enthusiasts’ favorite day of the year. They are offering $4.20 food and drink specials, giving out grinders and over 1,000 rad prizes like free food for a year and a dream Colorado vacation.

It’s all part of their 4/20 promotion, with top-shelf deals that go on for the entire month of April. The food special offers $4.20 Nugs served on special edition 2022 frisbees. Customers can pick any sandwich on the menu to enjoy with the deal.

Then they can wash down their meal with either a delicious Pabst Blue Ribbon draft pour and a side shot of Fireball or two PBRs – for the fitting price of $4.20 as well.

“This is yet another example of how we aren’t your basic sub shop — we have awesome bars within our Huts! We’ve teamed up with some great partners this year, like Pabst and Fireball, to bring our 21+ crowd some insane drink specials and sweepstakes,” said Mel Banister , Cheba Hut’s Marketing Manager.

And that’s not all. Each location is offering a special interactive grinder to the first 100 people to stop by on April 20, which has a QR code that is scannable until 7/10. The code leads to over 1,000 “Cheba-fied” prizes and experiences that people can win. The grand prize is a vacation to Colorado for one person and a guest, with flights and activities like whitewater rafting, horseback riding at Garden of the Gods and a cannabis tour included.

Customers will also be getting hooked up with Willie’s Reserve rolling papers. Every store will also have its own special events going on, so be sure to stay plugged into your local Cheba’s social media pages for details.

“Make sure you hit up your local Cheba Hut on Wednesday, April 20th! Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs…Filling bellies with dank food and communities with chill vibes!”

About Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint,” Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high, it’s about epic food and legendary service! For more information, check us out on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

Contact:

Sheri Hill

Mainland

339-237-1232

shill@hellomainland.com

The post Cheba Hut Rings in 4/20 with Food & Drink Specials and Grinder Giveaways first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.