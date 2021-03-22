Cheba Hut Opens Second Florida Franchise on March 29th

The family-owned business expands the presence of its marijuana-themed restaurant with new Orlando location

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) On March 29th, Cheba Hut , the marijuana-inspired sandwich franchise, will open its newest location in East Orlando at 12100 E Colonial Drive. The “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, in addition to a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, and munchies. Cheba Hut’s beer menu will feature a mix of national and local weed-themed brews on draft including Sweetwater’s G-13 and Mango Kush as well as Wicked Weed’s Pernicious.

Orlando resident Tim Brashear and his future in-laws, Jean and Bill McCarthy, have joined forces to bring East Orlando its first Cheba Hut sandwich shop. After experiencing Cheba Hut’s “toasted” subs for the first time while visiting Colorado, Cheba Hut’s home state, Brashear knew that he wanted to be a part of the brand’s continued growth. Now an owner himself, Brashear is thrilled to provide this unique new restaurant concept to the Orlando community.

“I am confident that Orlando residents are really going to love Cheba Hut,” said Brashear. “We have had so much interest from, and engagement with, the local community before our doors have even opened. People are really excited by the arrival of this new concept and the quality food that Cheba Hut is known for.”

To celebrate its Grand Opening, Cheba Hut will host a VIP event prior to opening its doors to the public, allowing friends and local business owners to experience a sneak peek of the new concept. Throughout the VIP event and extending into the opening, Cheba Hut will closely enforce current COVID-19 guidelines including heightened sanitation protocols, social distancing requirements, and a face mask mandate to ensure the safety of all guests and employees on the premises.

Conveniently located on Colonial Drive, one of Orlando’s main thoroughfares, and only 10 minutes away from the University of Central Florida, this new location will offer delicious and affordable dining options for students and local residents alike while presenting a new restaurant concept to the Orlando community.

“This expansion is something I’ve personally been trying to make happen for a long time, and our new franchise partners are the perfect people to bring Cheba Hut to Orlando,” said Cheba Hut Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen.

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended) in the country. Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally-sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

For more information about Cheba Hut of East Orlando, visit the restaurant’s official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/orlando/ .

About Cheba Hut



Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint”, Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high, it’s about epic food and legendary service!

Contact:

Amy Tatnall

Mainland

339-237-1232

atatnall@hellomainland.com

The post Cheba Hut Opens Second Florida Franchise on March 29th first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.