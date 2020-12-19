Cheba Hut Flips the Bird: Fast Growing Marijuana-Themed Sandwich Brand Launches Flippy Bird High Score Mobile Game Contest

$5000 Cash+Free Cheba for a Year+Title Belt+Flippy Bird T-Shirt+T-Bags

Flippy Bird Contest Goes to Highest Score on Loyalty App Game

TOP 10 Champions get Free Cheba Hut for a year and Limited Edition Cheba T-shirt for Contest that Starts December 18 and Runs Through End of January

Fort Collins, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cheba Hut , the marijuana-themed sandwich shop, loves both peace and war. Peace, with its chill vibe and loyal customers; and war against mediocrity, or, in other words every other bland, boring sandwich shop. Thus, when founder Scott Jennings went on a hunt to understand how the boring cookie cutter brands were loyal to their customers, he found, well, S!@#.

“It’s a bunch of boring, garbage baby S!@#,” the founder said. “I knew we could do better. I wanted to show our fans that we truly gave a S!@# about them. I wanted to give them more, and, give them enjoyment if we were asking them to add yet another app to their phone.

Proving that customer loyalty, the disrupters built an app from scratch that includes two main features – 10 cents back to the customers for every dollar they spend and offering a one-of-a-kind in-app mobile game that provides bonus loyalty points that the customer can exchange for grub and gear.

For Jennings, announcing the contest couldn’t come at a better time. With everyone stuck at-home, the holiday season is lacking its usual sentiment, opening the door for Cheba Hut to bring some fun, friendly competition into the lives of its loyal customers.

To that tune, Cheba Hut will be launching the quest for $5,000 and free Cheba Hut for a year on December 18. How can customers win? Simple, get the highest score of the game. And, after that, Cheba Hut has 100 more title belts and t-shirts to give to his fanatical fans who finish before the end of January.

“Flip the Bird is a fierce competitor. So are our fans. I can’t wait to see which gamer will crush this contest,” Jennings said.

The best-in-class loyalty app has also built loyalty back to the brand – with online sales volumes going up 18 percent over the last six months.

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

For more information about Cheba Hut, visit the restaurant’s official website, https://chebahut.com .

