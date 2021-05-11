Cheba Hut Celebrates Winner of National Flippy Bird Contest With Free Food for All Guests at Chicago Location on Wednesday, May 12

Wicker Park resident John Bozek wins $5000 and free Cheba Hut for a year.

Fort Collins, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) John Bozek flipped the bird — and won. Cannabis-themed sandwich restaurant Cheba Hut officially announced the Chicago area native as the winner of its national Flippy Bird Contest and will be awarding Bozek a $5,000 prize, a year of free Cheba Hut and a giant wrestling style award belt for his victory.

The celebration, taking place in Cheba Hut’s Chicago location on May 12, will show the brand’s love for The Windy City by offering each guest a free meal.

The Flippy Bird Contest centered around a gaming app Cheba Hut invented to reward its most loyal customers. The one-of-a-kind mobile game provides bonus loyalty points that customers can exchange for grub and gear. But to win the grand prize, customers had to battle for the highest score of the game.

The result? A total of 60,000 customers entered the contest from all over the country, playing at an average of four hours per week. The mobile game also increased social engagement for the brand by 15%, and the app’s download rate is up over 50%.

Bozek was drawn to the game because of its unique offering, something he felt other brands had never done before. “The fact that they give you points for playing the game, which you can redeem for cash is wild. I don’t think anyone else does that,” he said. “That alone made me a lifetime customer, because the company as a whole seems like they care about giving customers a great experience.”

Bozek says he has been playing the game everyday for a few hours since December. That dedication has paid off.

“I’m hugely competitive, and when I saw the belt, I wanted it,” Bozek said. “I love the food, too, and everyone I’ve taken to Cheba Hut has as well. So playing the game and earning free food, it was a total win-win.”

The brand is thrilled to have a local Chicago area native as its winner. The contest celebration will take place at the Wicker Park location, which features a massive 700 sq. ft. patio — one of the largest in the area.

As part of the celebration, the Chicago store will be offering free “nugs,” Cheba Hut’s 4” sub sandwich size, for all guests from 11–4:20 p.m. CST.

“We wanted to celebrate a local Chicago customer who absolutely crushed it playing our game by inviting fans to come out and enjoy some food on us,” said Scott Jennings, Cheba Hut’s founder. “We love being a favorite in the Wicker Park neighborhood and I am so excited to see the shop, thank the local owners for making it a reality, and personally handing “narrows” the 5gs and the title belt!”

According to Jennnings, the brand is looking at real estate in Lincoln Park and has plans to open at least two more locations in Chicago. So far, Cheba Hut’s Chicago location has seen immense growth, with one of the brand’s strongest restaurant launches with $2M+ annual sales average and an average service rate of more than 2,000 customers per week.

For more information about Cheba Hut, visit the restaurant’s official website, https://chebahut.com . Check out Cheba Hut Wicker Park’s Facebook page and Instagram profile .

About Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint”, Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high, it’s about epic food and legendary service!

Contact:

Amy Tatnall

Mainland

339-237-1232

atatnall@hellomainland.com

The post Cheba Hut Celebrates Winner of National Flippy Bird Contest With Free Food for All Guests at Chicago Location on Wednesday, May 12 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.