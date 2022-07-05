Cheba Hut Celebrates 5th Texas Opening

Life-Long Fort Worth Natives Chance and Angie Steed Become Multi-Unit Franchise Owners with Second Cheba Hut Location

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cheba Hut , a fast-growing brand breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint”, has opened its fifth Texas location – owned and operated by husband/wife Chance and Angie Steed. The opening is the second for the Steeds. The new Cheba Hut shop debuted at 1217 8th Ave Suite 115 Fort Worth, TX 76104.

“This Fort Worth market is something I’ve personally been trying to make happen for a long time, and our new franchise partners are the perfect ones for the job,” said Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen . “Chance and Angie are Fort Worth natives and the perfect franchise partner for the job. We know this is going to be a huge success.”

Chance Steed grew up in Fort Worth, graduated from Texas A&M and began investing in real estate and stocks. Steed got into the Cheba Hut business when he went on a snowboarding trip in March 2019 where he went to the restaurant in Dillon, CO. He was blown away by the food and the atmosphere and decided to sign for his first location in 2019.

“The reason we like the Near Southside neighborhood is because Magnolia Ave is an established bar and restaurant scene,” said Steed. “We are in the hospital district and close to downtown, TCU, south main and the zoo. It’s very central and growing up here, I know the area will love the great food, chill vibes and unique theme that Cheba Hut will bring to the community.”

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

The “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, and munchies along with a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Ms Parker consisting of Ole Smokey blackberry moonshine are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites, Rahr & Sons, Revolver, Martin House and Panther Island.

For more information about Cheba Hut of Fort Worth, visit the restaurant’s official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/fortworth-8thave/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint”, Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high, it’s about epic food and legendary service!

