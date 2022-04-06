Cheba Hut To Celebrate the Fourth Opening in Texas on April 18th, 2022

After spending more than 23 years working in corporate America, co-owner Raj Gandhi, is looking forward to entering entrepreneurship alongside co-owner and wife, Ashley. Ashley has dedicated the past nine years staying home to take care of their children and now, the couple is looking forward to serving their hometown of Houston with their grand opening on April 18th.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On April 18th, 2022, Houston’s new Cheba Hut owners, Raj and Ashley Gandhi, are celebrating the grand opening of their location at 2150 Edwards St. Houston, TX 77007. The “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including: St. Arnold, Holler Brewing, Eureka Heights, Karbach Brewing, and O’Dell Brewery.

Raj has spent the last 23 years working in corporate America in the I.T. industry and intends to keep his day job. Ashley has dedicated the last 9 years staying home to take care of their family. They look forward to serving their hometown of Houston and plan to open two more shops within the community within the next five years.

The location at 2150 Edwards St. is in the heart of Houston’s art district in Sawyer Yards. With the great energy coming from artists and art lovers alike, Sawyer Yards is the perfect area for a Cheba Hut shop.

“This Houston location is one I’ve personally been looking forward to for a long time,” said Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen. “Raj and Ashley are Houston natives and the perfect franchise partners for the job. We know this is going to be a huge success.”

Cheba Hut has been escaping the establishment and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

The Gandhi’s look forward to providing the community with a unique atmosphere, where unique people can be themselves and enjoy the shop. “We fell in love with Cheba Hut for its acceptance of counterculture that draws people in, and the best damn products that keeps them coming back”, they said.

For more information about Cheba Hut of Houston, visit the restaurant’s official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/houston-sawyer-yards/ or their Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/chebahut_houston/ .

About Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint”, Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high, it’s about epic food and legendary service!

