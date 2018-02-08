Che Figata will bring Italian dining and market to Naperville

Che Figata, a laid-back “Italy to table” restaurant, is aiming for a spring opening in Naperville.

The restaurant will reside within the CityGate Centre office-hotel complex. CityGate has the unhelpful address of 2155 CityGate Lane; the complex is just north of the Illinois Highway 59 exit off Interstate 88.

The 275-seat restaurant (that number includes the lounge and outdoor seating) is the brainchild of veteran chef and restaurateur Mark Grimes. The restaurant will have a very modern look, but a relaxed feel, he said,

“Che figata is millennial slang for something that’s totally cool, or totally awesome,” he said. “I want to create a modern Italian restaurant that pays homage to the Italian table. We’ll bring in fish from the Mediterranean and use as many Mediterranean ingredients as we can.”

That philosophy extends to the wine list, currently consisting of 100 all-Italian bottles.

In addition, Grimes said, the restaurant will feature a retail market.

“I really want to step up the game of the products available,” he said. “We’ll have the ability to offer the same products we use in the restaurant, and we’ll have a retail liquor license for wines.”

A special wood-burning grill will turn out grilled fish and other proteins; a pizza oven will produce Roman-style pizzas, and an imported pasta-maker — well, you get the idea.

The opening of Che Figata will signal the end of Sugar Toad, the restaurant that has been in CityGate since 2008 and originally featured chef Jimmy Sneed.

“Sugar Toad will close in the next six to eight weeks,” Grimes said, “and we’ll do some remodeling to convert it.”

Grimes said Che Figata should be open by mid- to late-April, pending the inevitable construction snags.

“I really think this is going to be a special place,” said Grimes. “And the food will be just, wow.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

