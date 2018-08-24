Che Figata, Italian for 'awesome,' isn't quite — yet

Che Figata is a 3-month-old restaurant on the western edge of Naperville. The name is slang Italian for “cool” or “awesome.” I’ll concede that Che Figata is cool, but I’m not prepared to pronounce it awesome just yet.

The chef and founder, Mark Grimes, has an impressive resume that includes stints at The American Club in Kohler, Wis.; Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans; River Cafe in New York; and Claridge’s in London. He also helped open the Maggiano’s Little Italy outposts in Oak Brook and Skokie, so he understands the suburban-Chicago market.

Tucked into the Hotel Arista within the CityGate Centre complex (CityGate developer John Calamos Sr. is Grimes’ partner), Che Figata encompasses a spacious dining room (some of which can be cordoned off for private events), kitchen-view horseshoe bar and a long outdoor patio with fire pits and a “puppy patio” menu — nearly 300 seats in all. Just off the host stand, a small market sells bread, cheese, pasta, sauces, wines — pretty much everything you’d need for dinner at home.

The menu lists more than a dozen cicchetti (which means “small dishes” everywhere but here; Grimes doesn’t do small), a half-dozen salads and soups, a dozen pizzas, more than a dozen pastas and 10 meat and fish entrees, plus four entrees offered only Friday-Saturday. If you can’t find something to like here, you’re not even trying.

But all this abundance comes with a certain sacrifice of focus. It is exceedingly difficult to juggle more than 50 dishes and execute them well, and sloppy errors marred several dishes I tried.

Porchetta, served as a single slice almost as wide as the plate that delivers it, was disappointingly dry; the accompanying duck-fat potatoes and smooth salsa verde helped, but not enough. Swordfish, another victim of over-sustained heat, was beyond rescue; the astringent capers on top served only to underscore the fish’s bone-dry, grainy-textured flesh. Grimes’ take on carciofi alla giudia presented five artichokes with an appealing herbed-mascarpone fonduta, but the leaves had been fried so long they were positively brittle, and the hearts, once unearthed, had almost no flavor.

Other times, ingredients were missing in action. The carved beef tenderloin is a superior cut of beef, sized for two and accompanied by Barolo reduction, a lively red chimichurri sauce and a menu-touted “cauliflower potato hash” that consisted of halved-lengthwise fingerling potatoes and no cauliflower. Another dish promised scallops, pork belly, lobster and polenta, but the pork belly was AWOL and the overcooked lobster pieces were conspicuous by their meager size.

Obviously, missing ingredients speak to a kitchen that is sloppy or overtaxed, but to me the larger issue is why all these items needed to be on one plate. The scallops on the dish I mentioned were delicious, beautifully seared, and the silky-smooth polenta underneath was a fine complement. Why not stop the dish right there? Scallops, polenta, maybe a drizzle of pesto if you like — done.

But there is promise here. For starters, the pizzas — Roman al taglio-style ovals, made with proofed-for-days dough that results in an airy, focaccialike base with well-crisped edges — are terrific. The signature Che Figata pizza is topped with pork belly, fig jam, fior di latte mozzarella and parmigiano reggiano, finished with a runny duck egg; the prosciutto-and-fig pizza with rocket greens, sweet Gorgonzola and balsamic drizzle is equally impressive. You can’t go wrong here.

In-house pastas are also good, particularly the short-rib ravioli with black truffle and Gorgonzola in a Parmesan brodo. This pasta also bears the Che Figata name (when in doubt, look for the signatures). The lasagna I tried, presented in a cast-iron pan, was too soupy to eat any other way than by spoon, but the flavor was fine.

Other dishes to seek out: The polenta board, bearing meatballs and short ribs (Grimes rotates the meats on this presentation) with smooth polenta, mushrooms and grilled bread, is a keeper. The octopus, also presented on a board, with a sinus-clearing giardiniera and more of that good bread, is one of the menu’s star dishes.

The “Chesare trio” purports to combine three styles of salad — classic Caesar, puntarelle and treviso with anchovy, baby romaine with sundried tomatoes — on a single plate. You’ll want friends for this.

For dessert, the gelati, made for Grimes by a Chicago producer, are very good — three flavors per order, served with pistachios, amarena cherries and broken shards of pistachio tuille. In-house creations include a serviceable panna cotta, also topped with cherries, and an “olive cake” consisting of crisscrossed rectangles of olive-oil pound cake, fresh figs, cara cara orange and dabs of honeyed mascarpone.

Grimes offers an all-Italian wine list of about 100 bottles, and a hefty number of glass and quartino (250 ml) pours. The document itself is in book form, and wines are listed geographically (northern, central, southern, islands), which means flipping pages back and forth to understand all your choices, which is awkward. Fortunately, servers are good with recommendations.

Che Figata

2155 City Gate Lane, Naperville

630-579-3210

chefigatakitchen.com

Tribune rating: One star

Open: Lunch and dinner daily

Prices: Pastas and main courses $17-$44

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

