Chaya Downtown closes after nearly a decade

Chaya Downtown permanently closed Tuesday after more than nine years as one of the city center’s power lunch and happy hour hot spots.

Located on Flower Street, Chaya saw its business negatively affected by ongoing construction nearby. The Asian fusion restaurant was located in the City National Plaza twin tower skyscraper complex.

“It is with much regret, we must say goodbye,” Yuta Tsunoda, president of Chaya Restaurants, said in a statement.

“When the Metro construction started just over two years ago, we knew that it would ultimately be a positive thing once finished, but as time has gone on we could not sustain the volume of business we were doing prior and we ultimately had to close the doors.”

Chaya Modern Izakaya in Venice is now the last Chaya restaurant in Los Angeles.

525 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, (213) 236-9577, http://www.thechaya.com/downtown-la/.

