Chase Elliott to Run Special ‘Give A Hoot’ Paint Scheme in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Painted Pink for Upcoming Race

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) With Breast Cancer Awareness Month coming up in October, Hooters is showing its support along with Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott’s car has undergone a transformation, now featuring a new, all-pink paint scheme to raise awareness for breast cancer research. Fans can check out the pink car up close during his upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race on October 6 at Dover International Speedway.

Everyone can join Hooters in the fight against breast cancer and #GiveAHoot by purchasing specially produced pink No. 9 merchandise starting today at Hooters.com and ChaseElliott.com. Give A Hoot fundraising benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Following Elliott’s race on October 6, Hooters will be hosting a charity auction in which lucky fans will have the chance to bid on a pair of his racing gloves and shoes – both pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All auction proceeds will again benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research and other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.

“Hooters has put a lot of effort into changing the paint scheme for the Dover race in October and doing everything they can to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Elliott said. “They are definitely doing their part with the Give A Hoot program – which is nice to see.”

Part of the Hooters Community Endowment Fund (HOO.C.E.F.), the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund was established in honor of the late Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl and the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl. Always an inspiration to her fellow Hooters Girls, Kelly Jo valiantly battled breast cancer for five years before succumbing on May 24, 2007. Throughout her struggle she was courageous and selfless, becoming an advocate for early detection, education and fundraising. Her influence on Hooters culture of service remains as strong as ever.

Through its Give A Hoot fundraising platform, Hooters has raised more than $5.8 million over the years –with $615,000 raised in 2018 alone – to support breast cancer research, much of it through the grant in Kelly Jo’s name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. These grants honor Kelly Jo and further her mission to educate all women, especially her extended family consisting of some 300,000 current and former Hooters Girls, about the importance of early detection and prevention.

For more information about the Hooters #GiveAHoot fundraising campaign or to donate online, visit hooters.com/give.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

