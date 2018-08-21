Chartreuse grounds a refreshing lassi with subtle color, intriguing flavor

Chartreuse, the eerie green/yellow hue, suggests moss, algae and eels. Not that moss, algae and eels are squeezed into chartreuse, the eerie green/yellow liqueur. The 130 alpine herbs captured in the bottle remain a secret, confided to monks in 1605 and protected, the label swears, by a vow of silence. Those quiet alchemists originally distilled the drink from their home, a charterhouse, or, in French, chartreuse. Ah and ha. Right?

Chartreuse tastes of fennel, mint and grass. It’s nice neat and enchanting as a cocktail. Frozen and frothed with fresh melon, it makes a thick elixir as refreshing as a mountain hike, in silence, at eerie green/yellow dawn.

Chartreuse lassi

Prep: 15 minutes plus overnight freeze

Makes: 4 servings

1 small ripe honeydew melon

1 ¼ cups plain Greek yogurt

7 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup green chartreuse

2 tablespoons Sauternes, see note

4 teaspoons heavy cream

2 teaspoons lime bitters (or substitute freshly squeezed lime juice)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

1. Juice: Slice honeydew melon in half. Scrape out and discard seeds. Carve away rind. Cut flesh into chunks. Pile chunks into the blender and swirl smooth; decant.

2. Blend: Measure 1 cup honeydew juice into the blender; chill the remaining juice. Measure all remaining ingredients into blender. Swirl completely smooth.

3. Freeze: Pour into a zip-close freezer bag. Freeze overnight. (Mixture may not freeze solid.)

4. Serve: Chill 4 martini glasses in the freezer. Scrape contents of freezer bag into the blender. Swirl smooth, adding a splash of chilled honeydew juice if needed to attain a smoothie-thick drink. (Save remaining juice for another use.) Pour into glasses. Enjoy.

5. Edit: For a nonalcoholic version, omit Sauternes and chartreuse and substitute fresh lime juice for the lime bitters. Mixture will freeze solid. Break up before blending and add chilled honeydew juice as needed.

Note: Sauternes is a French dessert wine. You may substitute with another type.

Provenance: Adapted from The Aviary, Chicago.

