CHART Hospitality Training LIVE Launches with Learning and Connections for Hospitality Trainers

Westfield, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART), an association of hospitality trainers, has launched Hospitality Training LIVE as a virtual learning series for restaurant, foodservice, and lodging training professionals. The event will take place on three consecutive Wednesdays in September from 1:00-3:30pm EST, and will feature 14 keynote, breakout, and interactive best practice sessions.

Keynotes include best-selling authors and speakers Neen James (September 16), Curt Steinhorst (September 23), and Mike Ganino (September 30). Sessions will feature focused topics for hospitality trainers, such as developing daily systems for personal productivity, engaging connected teams, captivating on camera and going virtual, building diversity and inclusion, creating powerful presentations, cracking the art of the LTO, and elevating leadership styles.

Hospitality companies who would like to have their entire training team participate can register unlimited people for $20 each with one person who signs up at the regular rate ($195 for CHART members, $250 for non-members).

In these fluid times, training has emerged as one of the most important factors in establishing consumer confidence in hospitality brands and the resilience and strength of hospitality companies. Hospitality Training LIVE provides the content and connections hospitality trainers need now.

CHART ( chart.org ), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 700 members from more than 350 restaurant, foodservice, lodging, casino, long-term care, and cruise ship companies, CHART represents a significant portion of the hospitality workforce. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

