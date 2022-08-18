CHART Announces 2022 – 2023 Board of Directors





Westfield, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART, chart.org ) announced the election of its new Board of Directors at its 102nd Hospitality Training Conference, held July 31 – August 3, 2022 at the J.W. Marriott in Austin, TX.

The Board will be led by Rachel Richal, CHT, President of CHART. Rachel is the Vice President, Training for Buffalo Wild Wings, Inspire Brands.

CHART Board members for the 2022 – 2023 year include:

Damian Hanft, President-Elect

Damian is the Vice President, Culture and Brand Ambassador for Inspire Brands.

Tammy Calhoun, CHT, Board Member, Secretary and Professional Networking

Tammy is the Director of Learning and Development for Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Braxton Luzier, Board Member, Membership

Braxton is the Senior Manager, Learning and Communications for Blaze Pizza, LLC.

Kelly McCutcheon, Board Member, Education – Winter Conference

Kelly is the Vice President of People for Hopdoddy Burger Bar.

Felicia White, Board Member, Education – Summer Conference

Felicia is the Director, Franchise Training for Scooter’s Coffee.

In his third year in an appointed Board position:

Jesse Boehm, Board Member, Educational Strategist

Jesse is the Senior Learning Architect for Buffalo Wild Wings, Inspire Brands.

The new board will carry out key strategies for CHART including the development of educational programming for today’s hospitality trainers and their organizations, strengthening strategic industry partnerships and networking opportunities, expanding the reach of its Hospitality Training Competencies Certificate Program, and providing forward-thinking professional and personal development experiences for its members. The Board also oversees CHART’s semi-annual hospitality training conferences.

Bios and photos for CHART Board of Directors can be found at www.chart.org/about-chart/board-and-staff.html .

Contact: Lisa Marovec at 312.405.2634, lisa@chart.org

CHART ( chart.org ), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 500 members from more than 350 restaurant, foodservice, and lodging companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

