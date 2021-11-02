CHART Announces 2021 – 2022 Board of Directors

Westfield, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART, chart.org ) announced the election of its new Board of Directors at its 100th Hospitality Training Conference, held September 18 – 21, 2021 at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead, Atlanta, GA.

The Board will be headed up by Monique Donahue, CHT, President of CHART. Monique is the Director of Professional Development & Academic Markets for RMA.

CHART Board members for the 2021 – 2022 year include:

Rachel Richal, CHT, President-Elect

Rachel is the Director, Learning and Team Member Activation for Inspire Brands, Buffalo Wild Wings.

Tammy Calhoun, CHT, Board Member, Secretary and Professional Networking

Tammy is the Director of Learning and Development for Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Damian Hanft, Board Member, Membership

Damian is the Vice President, Training for Inspire Brands, Buffalo Wild Wings.

Braxton Luzier, Board Member, Education – Summer Conference

Braxton is the Senior Manager, Learning & Communications for Blaze Pizza, LLC.

Felicia White, Board Member, Education – Winter Conference

Felicia is the Vice President of Global Operations Training for Church’s Chicken.

In his second year in an appointed Board position:

Jesse Boehm, Board Member, Educational Strategist

Jesse is the Instructional Design Manager for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

This new Board will continue to carry out key strategies for CHART including expanding the reach of its Hospitality Training Competencies Certificate Program, strengthening strategic industry partnerships, and providing exceptional professional and personal development experiences for its members. The Board also oversees CHART’s semi-annual hospitality training conferences.

Bios and photos for CHART Board of Directors can be found at www.chart.org .

Contact:

Lisa Marovec

CHART

312-405-2634

lisa@chart.org

CHART ( chart.org ), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 500 members from more than 350 restaurant, foodservice, and lodging companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

The post CHART Announces 2021 – 2022 Board of Directors first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.