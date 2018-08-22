CHART Announces 2018-2019 Board of Directors

Westfield, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART, chart.org) announced the election of its new Board of Directors at its 96th Hospitality Training Conference, held July 28-31, 2018 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, Boca Raton, FL.

The Board will be headed up by Gabe Hosler, President of CHART. Gabe is Vice President of Operations for Rubio’s Restaurants in San Diego, CA.

CHART Board members for the 2018-2019 year include:

Serah Morrissey, SPHR, President-Elect

Serah is Area Director of Human Resources for the WB Hotel Group in Edina, MN.

JoEtta Barnes, Board Member

JoEtta is the Director of Field Training & New Store Openings for Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC in Denver, CO.

Damian Hanft, Board Member

Damian is the Senior Director, Learning for Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN.

Rachel Richal, Board Member

Rachel is the Director of Training for TooJay’s Deli in West Palm Beach, FL.

Chris Sutton, Board Member

Chris is a Regional Training Manager for Tavistock Restaurant Collection in Orlando, FL.

And continuing her fourth year in an appointed Board position:

Monique Donahue, Board Member – Educational Strategist

Monique is Director, eLearning, Sales and Marketing, for Hilton Grand Vacations in Orlando, FL.

This new Board will continue to carry out the key strategies for CHART including expanding the reach of its Hospitality Training Competencies Certificate Program, strengthening strategic industry partnerships, and providing exceptional professional and personal development experiences for its members. The Board also oversees CHART’s semi-annual hospitality training conferences which will be held March 2-5, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Albuquerque in Albuquerque, NM and July 27-30, 2019 at the Marriott Nashville at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN.

Bios and photos for CHART Board of Directors can be found at www.chart.org.

CHART (chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 500 members from more than 300 multi-unit restaurant and hotel companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on Facebook or Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

Contact:

Lisa Marovec

312-405-2634

lisa@chart.org