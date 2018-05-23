The Charmery to open Towson ice cream shop Saturday, then Union Collective next month

Hampden ice cream shop the Charmery will open its Towson location on Saturday.

The store, located at 6807 York Road and originally slated to open mid-June, will be open for normal Saturday hours, noon to 11 p.m., said co-owner Laura Alima. She and co-owner David Alima, who is also her husband, announced the project in October.

"We're really excited to be opening the doors finally," Laura Alima said. "Look for the big ice cream cone out front."

Last month, the Charmery gave out free small scoops of ice cream in front of the store as a way to "say hi to the neighborhood," David Alima told The Baltimore Sun in April.

The Towson store will open with 16 flavors, including Hampden favorites like Saturday Morning Cartoons and Lemon Stick, which will make its summer debut, she said. The new location will also have milkshakes and specialty sundaes - like the Rocky York Road, made with chocolate ice cream, housemade marshmallow sauce and roasted peanuts - exclusive to Towson.

As for the Charmery's next location - inside the new Union Collective complex in Medfield - Laura Alima expects to open by the end of June, she said.

The Charmery in Towson will be open noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The store will be open for regular hours on Memorial Day.

