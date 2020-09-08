Photo courtesy Sundance Film Festival
‘Charm City Kings’ to be released Oct. 8 on HBO Max

September 8, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phil Davis
“Charm City Kings,” the drama about Baltimore’s 12 O’Clock Boys, will premiere Oct. 8 on HBO Max.