Charlotte Market Continues to Crave a Taste for East Coast Wings + Grill

Casual Family-Dining Franchise Increases Presence in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill made serious development headway in the greater Charlotte area this year. Responding to increased demand, the full-service restaurant franchise opened its Indian Trail location in June, Waxhaw in July and third location under construction in Steel Creek. With an additional location in Denver, NC projected to open by the end of 2018.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company plans to continue development throughout Charlotte, with an abundance of business opportunity south and west of the sixteen-county region. With first-hand knowledge of the area, and after months of strategic research, East Coast Wings + Grill predicts success in the Charlotte area with plans to add additional locations over the next few years.

The family-friendly franchise is known for its wide variety of nationally award-winning chicken wing flavors available in a range of heat indexes and made-to-order with fresh ingredients. ECW+G also features a carefully crafted menu that includes burgers, skillets, flatbreads and kids meals.

“As we continue to grow and evolve our brand, our franchisees understand our commitment to reducing costs and protecting their investment while maintaining the integrity of the brand,” said CEO Sam Ballas. “Expanding throughout Charlotte is no different. We want more neighborhoods to experience the way our franchisees elevate the dine-in and carry out experience with purpose.”

East Coast Wings + Grill was named one of The Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 in the annual list by Entrepreneur Magazine. The prestigious list, organized by individual food categories, placed ECW+G at No. 20 in the Full-Service Restaurant sector.

The EBITDA driven franchise has all the ingredients to ‘cook up success’. The formula built by ECW+G is made to weather any external economic factors or shift in consumer trends and keep costs down while keeping quality up to increase guest counts. The brand is currently remodeling existing locations and all new restaurants will be the 2.0 version. The refresh is designed to elevate all platforms of the brand for an enhanced dining experience featuring a new logo and revamped interior including new floors, walls, fixtures and furniture, as well as a designated take-out service area and full spirits bar.

There are 58 wing flavors that can be made at eight different heat indexes so that guests can choose any wing flavor and select their desired level of heat. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, guests can choose from hundreds of possible combinations of flavor + heat for their perfect wing sauce. Sauces can be added to select entrees such as ECW+G Buffalo Salad and Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant features options that will appeal to the entire table.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

North Carolina based East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family-dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. The carefully selected menu has a variety of options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine‘s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains for the second consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.