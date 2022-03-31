Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill Returns to Downtown Woodbury

Woodbury, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill , formally Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse, will reopen at 111 North Broad Street in Downtown Woodbury on Monday, April 11, 2022.

“This location has been a gathering place for members of the community for decades where guests and team members have created fond memories. We are thrilled to reopen this refreshed, historic location where the community can create new memories,” said Rob Marquardt, President of Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill.

There is rich history in the building it occupies that dates back to 1715. In 1982, Charlie Brown’s joined the Woodbury community located in the historic Wilkin’s Inn. The Inn is speculated to have been built using leftover bricks from the Friends’ Meeting House that sits across the street. According to the Gloucester County Historical Society, history suggests that the Inn may have been a stop of the Underground Railroad, and that the building had secret passages to help free the enslaved.

“The support from city members, Mayor Sickel, Council Members, Woodbury Old-City Restoration Committee (WORC) and the Woodbury Economic Development team has been tremendous,” said Max Drattell, Director of Business Development and Partner. “While the new restaurant will introduce a fresh new look to improve the overall guest experience, we went to great lengths to protect the historic characteristics of the building.”

The favorite Farmer’s Market Salad Bar will be a primary focal point of the restaurant and will feature over 60 items of farm fresh produce, including Jersey Fresh seasonal local produce (when available), Premium Salad Dressings, Deli Meats and Cheeses, specialty prepared Salads and Salad toppings.

The restaurant will also feature Premium Steaks hand-cut in house, made from scratch Entrees, Slow-Roasted Prime Rib, and seasonal rotating specials.

About Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill has built a 50-year reputation for its signature Prime Rib, quality steaks, and its Farm Fresh Farmer’s Market Salad Bar all offered at an exceptional value. Charlie Brown’s currently operates one other location in Scotch Plains, NJ with more openings scheduled for the future. More information can be found at www.charliebrowns.com . For media inquiries, contact Max Drattell at max@qspcap.com.

Contact:

Max Drattell

max@qspcap.com

The post Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill Returns to Downtown Woodbury first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.