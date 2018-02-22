Charleys Philly Steaks Launches New Combo Donation Program

Customer Combo Meal Purchase Helps Support Charleys Kids Foundation

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in The World, has launched a Combo Donation Program to increase its support for children. Through this program, 20 cents for every combo meal sold supports children through the Charleys Kids Foundation.

The Charleys Kids Foundation was established in 2010 by Charleys Philly Steaks founder Charley Shin. The Foundation partners with community-based nonprofit organizations that provide at-risk children with educational resources, food, and mentorship.

“We are excited about our expanded partnership with Charleys Philly Steaks. This program allows us to give back to communities that have given so much to the Charleys Philly Steaks family,” said Becky Shin, executive director of Charleys Kids Foundation.

“The Charleys Kids Foundation gives Charleys’ employees and franchisees a platform to achieve our vision—to strengthen our neighbor,” said Elias Moaikel, senior vice president of Charleys Philly Steaks. “The Combo Donation Program is strongly supported by our franchise partners, which enables many lives to be touched with help from not only our stores, but also our customers. They can enjoy a Combo Meal at Charleys and feel good that a portion of their everyday purchase is supporting efforts that will be cycled back into their local community.”

The Combo Donation Program will allow the Charleys Kids Foundation to increase support of local organizations supporting at-risk children and youth. Its goal in 2018 is to raise $3 million through the Combo Donation Programs and existing counter coin boxes. Through an expansion in funding, Charleys Kids Foundation has grown its program partnerships impacting the lives of many more children. Program partners include charities like the Asian American Community Services in Columbus, OH; Elevate Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ; The Native American Advancement Foundation in Gu Vo District outside Tucson, AZ; East Bay Asian Youth Center in Oakland, CA; Ready to Rise Tacoma in Tacoma, WA, and more, all of which were chosen for their outstanding impact on the communities in which they serve.

In addition to these selected organizations, the Charleys Kids Foundation partners with a number of organizations throughout the United States and internationally, based on applications for grant funding. For more information on the Charleys Kids Foundation, visit www.charleyskids.org.

