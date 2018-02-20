Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces New Zesty Baja Chicken Philly

Latest Offering Spices up the Menu for a Limited Time Only

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in the World, is spicing up its menu with the introduction of the Zesty Baja Chicken Philly for a limited time only beginning February 5.

The new Zesty Baja Chicken Philly lives up to its name with an abundance of bold flavors, including grilled-to-order all-white meat chicken and onions topped with provolone, sweet red pepper relish and a tangy southwest ranch sauce.

“We pride ourselves on innovating new, bold flavors to satisfy our customer’s appetites,” said Director of Marketing, David Kusz. “Our chicken cheesesteaks have become increasingly popular, so we’re excited to have Zesty Baja Chicken serve as our first new menu item to launch in 2018. The pepper relish and southwest ranch sauce are mild, but the combination delivers on exciting flavor.”

The Zesty Baja Chicken Philly will be available through April 15, 2018 in all of Charleys domestic locations, starting at $5.29.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, almost 600 locations in 45 states and 17 countries in North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world’s favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.