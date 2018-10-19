Charleys Philly Steaks Debuts New Tavern Philly

Latest Offering Dresses Up Classic Philly in Preparation for Holiday Season

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in the World®, introduced the new Tavern Philly on October 1, marking Charleys final seasonal offering of 2018.

The new Tavern Philly is grilled to order and loaded with 100% USDA Choice Steak, hand-cut onions and mushrooms, and then topped with melted natural provolone and a new creamy horseradish aioli.

“Our steak Phillys continue to reign supreme on our menu, and recent product testing with consumers confirms we have more opportunity to explore with our quality steak at the helm,” said Director of Marketing David Kusz. “Our horseradish aioli showcases an ubiquitous flavor that classically pairs with beef. We’re confident that the new Tavern Philly will give our customers yet another mouthwatering reason to visit during our busiest time of the year.

The Tavern Philly is available through January 6, 2019 in all of Charleys domestic locations and Army and Air Force Exchange bases worldwide, starting at only $5.49.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, 600 locations across 46 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 20 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Allison Short

614-652-6807

ashort@charleys.com