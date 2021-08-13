Charleston’s Toast All Day Throws Gala to Celebrate Franchise Launch

Charleston, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Toast All Day , located in Charleston, SC, is hosting a gala this month to kick off its long anticipated franchise launch.

The brand began developing its franchise opportunity last year. “We’re throwing this bash to officially commemorate the nationwide expansion of the Toast All Day franchise,” stated Jeff Deihl, VP of Franchise. “Toast All Day is a unique dining experience, but more than that, it’s an incredible franchise opportunity ready for the taking. We want the nation to know what we’re doing here and can’t wait to share this valuable business model with new franchise partners.”

The soiree is nothing short of spectacular, kicking off with a keynote address by Sam Mustafa, Founder of Toast All Day and CEO of the Charleston Hospitality Group, followed by live music, prizes, and more. “Those interested in learning more about the Toast All Day franchise, who would like to meet Mr. Mustafa, and those who want to get a closer look at the restaurant will find that this gala is the perfect opportunity,” stated Deihl.

The brand boasts the New York Times “must eat” moniker and has been a staple in downtown Charleston since 2008. Available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant serves breakfast foods with southern and coastal flair, such as their Spinach Oyster Benedict and their Sweet Tea Chicken Biscuit. Toast All Day is one of five brands under the umbrella of the Charleston Hospitality Group. Mustafa operates 11 restaurants and bars within the South Carolina Lowcountry, with several more launching within the upcoming months in other states.

Those interested in attending the gala must RSVP to Amy@teamchg.com . More information about the Toast All Day franchise opportunity can be found at www.toastfranchise.com .

About Toast All Day

Toast All Day was founded in 2008 as a way to bring people together over great tasting food and in an atmosphere perfect for every occasion. The brand is a part of the Charleston Hospitality Group, an organization with a mission to infuse engagement, wellness, charity, and military support into the community. More information about CHG can be found at www.charlestonhospitalitygroup.com . To learn more about the Toast All Day franchise opportunity, visit www.toastfranchise.com .

