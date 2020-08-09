  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Charles G. Pefinis, businessman and World War II veteran, dies

August 9, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Frederick N. Rasmussen
Handout

Charles G. Pefinis, a decorated World War II veteran and successful businessman, has died at 95.