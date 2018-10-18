Channel your inner pizza-loving yogi, plus more weekend events around town

Weekend fun doesn’t stop once the temperature takes a dip. Check out a beer festival, learn about whiskey, channel your inner pizza-loving yogi and more events around town.

1) Celebrate the launch of Aaron Goldfarb’s new book, “Hacking Whiskey,” with light bites, cocktails and premium whiskeys at Billy Sunday. Try pours of Papa Don’t Preach, a cocktail by Billy Sunday featured in the book, and receive an autographed copy of the book. Tickets $45 without the signed book; $50 with book. 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 3143 W. Logan Blvd., 773-661-2485, billy-sunday.com

2) Halloween and beer come together at the Lincoln Avenue Beer Stroll. Local breweries like Begyle, Whiner, Maplewood, Burnt City, Goose Island, Half Acre and others will be paired alongside complimentary bites from neighborhood restaurants. If you’re feeling the spooky spirit, come dressed in your Halloween costume, and enter the costume contest. Winners get a variety six-pack of beer and a T-shirt. Tickets $35 (early bird) or $45. 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Intersection of West Belmont Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue. 773-472-7171, lakeviewchamber.com/lincolnavenuebeerstroll

3) Eat food from local chefs and listen to live music at Marz Brewing’s Liquid Dreams Festival. Expect pours from guest breweries, like Aslin, Pipeworks, Finback and Three Floyds, and bites from Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Marz’s sister bar, Kimski, and others. Proceeds from the festival benefit Lumpen Radio, Marz’s nonprofit community radio station sister. Admission is free; packages for tokens to purchase beer, food and merchandise available. 2-9 p.m. Sunday. 3630 S. Iron St., 773-579-1935, marzbrewing.bigcartel.com

4) Pizza and yoga don’t seem to go together, but Logan Square’s Paulie Gee’s Pizza is gonna make you rethink the pairing, if only for one day. Yoga pop-up Rise & Wine is hosting a breakfast-time yoga session in the pizza parlor, followed by a tasting of a number of styles, including a secret pie that may or may not make it onto the Paulie Gee’s menu some time in the future. Tickets from $29. 10 a.m to noon Saturday. 2451 N. Milwaukee Ave. bit.ly/2J3EhTO

5) Let Nana take care of Sunday Supper this weekend, and enjoy crispy fried chicken, mac and cheese, cheddar-jalapeno biscuits, veggies, salad and dessert. The Bridgeport restaurant is known for its local, organic, sustainable and seasonal fare, so head over on your own, or with family and friends. $22 per person. 5 p.m. Sunday. 3267 S. Halsted St., nanaorganic.com

