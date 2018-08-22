Channel tropical vibes with Goose Island at this rooftop beer release party

Goose Island has adopted a “can do” attitude in 2018, but in the most literal sense of the phrase.

The brewery has been introducing new beers all year, specifically using the 16-ounce can as the vessel of choice. You may have noticed this with the releases of 312 Dry-Hopped and Soleil earlier this year.

Goose has more new suds coming: a tropical IPA called Paper Umbrella. It’s a hoppy beer with low bitterness — yes, that’s possible — featuring “tropical coconut and pineapple hop character,” per the press release. The brewery will host a release party from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Robey Cabana Club in Wicker Park.

The event will feature free tasting samples of Umbrellas on Cabana Club’s rooftop, which also features a pool and views of the downtown skyline. A regular a la carte bar will also be available, of course.

Umbrella is among the final beers in Goose’s 2018 campaign of cans. The focus on canning is relatively new, and Goose Island’s president told the Tribune in March that the shift comes as part of an effort to “affirm we are a craft brewery in Chicago” amid flagging sales at the Anheuser-Busch subsidiary.

Paper Umbrellas will be canned and distributed only in Chicago.

“It doesn’t take a genius to walk around bars and liquor stores and see what’s going on,” Ahsmann said then. “(Brewers) are putting out innovation in 16-ounce cans.”

Goose Island Paper Umbrella release party

4 - 8 p.m. Monday August 27

The Robey Cabana Club, 2018 W. North Ave.

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

Still thirsty? More of RedEye's bar coverage »