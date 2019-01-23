Changing color of Empress Gin is a happy accident; the intriguing flavors are by design

At first glance, you might think it's a blue-tinted bottle that gives this Canadian gin an indigo hue. In reality, the addition of butterfly pea blossoms late in the distilling process lends Empress 1908 Gin its intriguing violet tone. Commonly used in Thailand for coloring fun desserts and beverages, the Southeast Asian butterfly pea flower has been popping up in cocktails here and there for a couple of years now. Even better than the original alluring shade of violet, its color turns a pretty lavender pink based on pH. Add acid in the form of citrus or quinine, and you get a sunset in a glass.

If this gin's only trick were its color, we'd send the pony out to pasture. But the stuff is elegant and well-made, showing off Victoria, British Columbia's excellent water and its distilling talent. When he created Empress Gin, molecular biologist turned master distiller Peter Hunt sought to make a gin with "a traditional core and a contemporary twist." The addition of grapefruit and ginger root along with more typical botanicals such as juniper and rose, plus tea and the butterfly pea flower created the unique taste he sought. "The color was accidental - we chose the flower for its earthy flavor and softness on the palate. We also didn't know it would change color when mixed."

Empress is named for the regal Fairmont Empress Hotel, a National Historic Site of Canada, which opened in Victoria's inner harbor in 1908 and underwent a $60 million renovation in 2014. Known to this day for its afternoon tea service, the Empress features its own complex blend of loose tea, which in turn is included in the botanicals infused into the gin.

Bartenders have been embracing both shades of Empress Gin, the indigo and the pink. In Chicago, the Old Dog, New Tricks brightens the usual gin and tonic with the addition of blood orange juice - the violet gin floats on top like the setting sun on the horizon. Mixologists at About Last Knife in Chicago float Empress on top of Red Bull to similar visual effect for a tarted-up energy drink. Clever bartenders at the Drifter in Chicago use Empress for a head-turning version of the classic French 75.

Needless to say, the Instagram universe loves the many shades of purple and pink that Empress drinkers are posting. It is irresistible not to build cocktails using creme de violette, blackberries, or lavender syrup to highlight the purple hue, or to take advantage of the tricky color shift when so many acidic ingredients are already in the barkeep's bag of tricks.

We've included a modern classic recipe (below) adapted from PDT in New York. When made with standard gin, it appears pale lavender. When you switch it up with Empress, the water lily pink tone shines through.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

Pink Water Lily

Makes: 1 cocktail

Adapted from PDT in New York.

3⁄4 ounce triple sec

3⁄4 ounce creme de violette

3⁄4 ounce fresh lemon juice

3⁄4 ounce Empress Gin

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with an orchid or at the very least, a strip of grapefruit peel.

MORE COVERAGE

Vichy Catalan water makes a flavor-boosting splash in low-proof or no-proof cocktails »

What wine goes with what cheese? Stop searching for perfect match, just pick easy-drinking bottles »

Curacao is curacao, right? Chicago's North Shore Distillery steps in with artisan version »