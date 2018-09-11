Change of heart: La Belle Cuisine owner to keep 40-year-old kitchenware store open in Emmaus

La Belle Cuisine-Fine Cookware, one of the Lehigh Valley’s oldest kitchenware stores, no longer has plans to close its physical storefront in Emmaus.

In April, owner Nancy O’Keefe said the shop at 447 Chestnut St. would transition to a more food-related enterprise, operating online and via delivery to Lehigh Valley customers, this summer.

However, O’Keefe had a change of heart in the months that followed and decided to keep the 40-year-old business open.

“The decision to remain open was reached after much soul searching,” O’Keefe said. “This store matters to my customers, and the relationships I have with them matters to me. As any small retailer will attest to, customers and relationships are the backbone of our business. It is the small business that brings charm to the shopping experience and character to Main Street, America.”

La Belle Cuisine will continue to offer the items for which it is best known: European kitchen linens, cookware, hard-to-find kitchen tools and gadgets and gourmet foods and drinks such as coffees, teas, chocolates, Italian-imported pastas, olive oils, Colosi Garden Kitchen Marinara Sauce and organic food products – eventually some from O’Keefe’s farm.

The shop also will be introducing products that extend beyond the kitchen and into the home.

La Belle Cuisine, which Food Network named one of the “10 Great Cookware Shops from Coast to Coast” in 2016, originated in 1977 on Allentown’s South Ninth Street.

O’Keefe took over the business 13 years ago and moved it to Emmaus in 2008.

The gluten-free and vegan marinara sauce, with no preservatives or added sugar, was originally developed on-site by O’Keefe’s husband, Joseph Colosi.

It became so popular in recent years that customers began buying the 32-oz. jars by the case.

In response to the explosive demand, Colosi and O'Keefe in 2016 started having the sauce professionally made in Reading.

La Belle Cuisine is operating with limited hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, but it plans to add hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the fall. Info: 610-928-0070.

