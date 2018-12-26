Change up breakfast with Welsh cakes, bannock and buckwheat waffles

Sick of cereal? Over oatmeal? Extremely sick of eggs? Basic breakfast foods can lose their appeal when they become too familiar. To alleviate that tedium, we have a couple of tantalizing griddlecakes, plus tangy buckwheat waffles, to freshen up your mornings.

Welsh cakes have a long tradition in Wales, where frugal housewives made them from ingredients on hand for their miner husbands to take into the coal pits. More substantial than a mere cookie, less fragile than a piece of cake, a Welsh cake or two tucked into a coat pocket made a welcome addition to the miner’s midmorning tea — or to your Saturday morning errands. This is an eminently adaptable recipe — add grated lemon peel, use different fruit or spices, but keep the flour, butter and baking powder the same.

Bannock, another kind of griddlecake, is a type of flatbread. Traditionally made with oat or barley flour in Scotland, these humble unleavened breads traveled with Scottish emigrants to Canada. There, the First Nations people adopted bannock as their own, although many sources say they had been making flatbreads from corn long before the Scots arrived.

Today, bannock is still much-loved in Canada, but it takes many forms: baked on a griddle, dough shaped around a stick to bake over an open fire, or fried. It is made with oat flour, wheat flour or any other ingredient that can be formed into a simple dough, and today’s bannock is usually leavened with baking powder. Since “bannock” just means “bread” — and, like bread, is the same in both singular and plural — they’re all legitimate versions. Our bannock is lightly leavened and seasoned with sage and cheddar, which makes it equally good at breakfast with the porky goodness of bacon or sausage, and at supper, with an earthy bean soup rich with kielbasa.

Buckwheat is a cool-weather crop and has sustained people in northern climates from Russia to Northern Europe and across Canada and the northern United States for hundreds of years. With a short growing season of just three months and a tolerance for poor soil, highly nutritious buckwheat has traditionally been the first crop sown on newly broken soil.

Buckwheat pancakes fueled the hard-working loggers in Michigan’s pine forests in the early 20th century. Ralph Hooker, who worked as a lumberjack in that period, recalled in an interview excerpted in Michigan History magazine that breakfasts always included buckwheat pancakes — along with fresh meat, “meat grease,” sauces, cookies and hash.

These buckwheat pancakes — or waffles, which is how I prefer them — get an overnight rise with yeast, and then a dash of baking powder to further lighten them before baking. They are crisp and flavorful, and not at all as stodgy as those lumberjack breakfasts. I prefer mine with maple syrup, rather than meat grease.

Robin Mather is a third-generation journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby,” a collection of essays and recipes from a year of eating locally on a tight budget.

Welsh cakes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes per batch

Makes: 12 to 14 cakes

Great at breakfast and terrific with an evening cup of cocoa, these sugar-dusted little sconelike griddled cakes come together in a jiffy. They’ll keep for a couple of days in a sealed bag or cake tin and freeze well for up to four months.

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1/3 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling

2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon each: ground cinnamon, ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold salted butter

1/3 cup dried currants, cherries, blueberries or cranberries

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 to 5 tablespoons whole milk

1 Whisk together the flour, 1/3 cup sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice and salt in a large bowl. Cut the butter into small pieces, and use your fingers or a pastry blender to combine it with the flour mixture. The mixture should look like coarse crumbs with some larger pieces. Stir in the dried fruit.

2 In a glass measuring cup, combine the egg, vanilla and 2 tablespoons milk. Stir the wet ingredients into the flour mixture, and toss with a fork to combine. Add up to 3 tablespoons additional milk to make a light dough that is no longer crumbly and holds together well.

3 Tip the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead three to five times. Roll or pat dough to a thickness of about 1/2 inch and cut into rounds using a 3-inch cookie cutter. Reroll the scraps, and cut out additional cakes; discard scraps after the second cutting.

4 Lightly butter a large heavy skillet or griddle, and heat to medium hot. Cook the Welsh cakes, working in batches as needed, until golden brown but still soft in the middle, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Immediately sprinkle the cakes generously with sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per cake (for 12 cakes): 189 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 36 mg cholesterol, 26 g carbohydrates, 9 g sugar, 3 g protein, 209 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Cheddar-sage bannock

Prep: 20 minutes

Bake: 10 to 15 minutes

Makes: 10 bannock

Make these savory oatcakes gluten-free by doubling the oats and omitting the all-purpose flour. They won’t rise as high and will be a little crumbly, but they’ll still have a fine flavor. These are also good alongside a rustic vegetable or bean soup.

1 1/2 cup rolled oats, not instant

1 cup all-purpose or whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried sage

½ stick (4 tablespoons) salted butter, cut into bits

1 cup grated sharp cheddar

1/2 cup milk, plus more if needed

1 Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

2 Buzz the rolled oats in a food processor or blender to make oat flour; you will need 1 cup. In a medium bowl, combine oat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt and sage. Using your fingers or a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand, with some larger bits remaining.

3 Stir in grated cheese. Add milk, stirring with a fork, until a soft, sticky dough forms. Add more milk, if needed, to help the dough come together.

4 Generously flour a counter or cutting board, and tip dough onto it. Flour your hands and the top of the dough, then knead 3 or 4 times, until dough can be handled.

5 Pat dough into a circle or square about 1/2-inch thick. Use a 3-inch biscuit cutter to cut out bannock, rerolling scraps as necessary. Transfer cakes to baking sheet.

6 Bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately, or let cool and serve later.

Nutrition information per serving: 153 calories, 9 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 19 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar, 5 g protein, 309 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Buckwheat waffles or pancakes

Prep: 20 minutes, plus overnight rest

Cook: 5-10 minutes per batch

Makes: 4 to 6 waffles, depending on the waffle iron

Midwestern cooks of a hundred years ago used to mix up a pitcher of buckwheat batter at the first killing frost and, like a sourdough starter, kept it going all winter long by adding to the morning’s leftovers. By springtime, it must have been strongly fermented, like sourdough. Buckwheat is a seed, not a grain, so is gluten-free, but all-buckwheat waffles may be too strongly flavored and too dense for some. This batter keeps, refrigerated, for up to a week, and doubles exactly if you’d like to make a larger batch.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup buckwheat flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon yeast

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cups whole milk, divided

1 large egg, lightly beaten

½ stick (4 tablespoons) salted butter, melted, cooled

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 The night before: Whisk together the flours, sugar, yeast and salt in a large bowl. (I use a 2-quart glass mixing bowl with a pouring lip, so it’s easy to use the next morning.) Stir in 1 1/2 cups milk. The mixture will be rather stiff for a batter; that’s OK.

2 Cover the bowl and leave it at room temperature overnight. (The milk will sour ever so slightly, adding a good flavor.)

3 The morning of use: Combine the egg and melted butter, and add to the batter. Add additional milk to thin the batter to your preference (thicker for waffles, thinner for pancakes). Stir in the baking powder; set aside.

4 Heat a waffle iron to a medium setting. Pour in about 1/2 cup batter, and bake the waffle until it no longer steams. Repeat with remaining batter, keeping waffles warm in an oven set to its lowest temperature until all are cooked.

5 Serve with butter, maple syrup, fruit preserves or whipped cream — or all of those.

Nutrition information per waffle (for 6 waffles): 262 calories, 11 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 57 mg cholesterol, 32 g carbohydrates, 6 g sugar, 8 g protein, 278 mg sodium, 4 g fiber

