Champps Kitchen + Bar Launches Spring Limited Time Menu With Elevated Comfort Food

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Champps Kitchen + Bar has launched a spring limited time menu with elevated comfort food at all Champps locations.

The new spring limited time menu brings newness and innovation to the appetizer, sandwich, entrée, and cocktail categories. The items include the Poke Bowl, with sashimi- grade tuna, diced avocado served with wonton crisps, the Blackened BBQ Chicken Sandwich topped with fresh ingredients and the Spicy Shrimp Laguna made with grilled shrimp, serrano peppers and tossed in a spicy cream sauce served over jasmine rice.

The spring limited time menu includes a perfect spring craft cocktail, the new Lemon Basil Vanillatini crafted with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, vanilla-basil infused syrup and fresh lemon juice.

“Champps Kitchen + Bar has been known for their made-from-scratch elevated comfort food and we wanted to bring that to the forefront with these items,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Champps Kitchen + Bar. “Our culinary team has really been digging into the roots of this brand and these items are a homerun for us.”

The spring limited time menu is available for dine-in and takeout as well as 3rd party delivery through Doordash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

In addition to the spring limited time menu, Champps Kitchen + Bar is also offering a dine-in Lent special of All-You-Can-Eat Fish & Chips on Fridays until April 15th, 2022.

Champps Kitchen + Bar locations also run weekday happy hour with food and drink specials, a weekday lunch menu and will be launching a new promotion during the college basketball March brackets.

Champps Kitchen + Bar also offers catering delivery and serves group dining menus in private watch party rooms.

For more information on Champps Kitchen + Bar offerings and promotions visit www.champps.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

