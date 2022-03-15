Champps Kitchen + Bar Introduces New Promotions for the March College Basketball Tournament

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Champps Kitchen + Bar introduces new promotions to celebrate the madness tournament.

Champps Kitchen + Bar is tipping off the college basketball madness in March on Tuesday, March 15th with a new “Pick Two for $20.22” dine-in promotion available through the championship game on Monday, April 4th, 2022. The promotion includes choice of an appetizer and entrée or sandwich from a select menu of costumer favorites, both for $20.22.

The “Starting 5”, appetizer choices are mozzarella bricks, pretzel bites, spinach artichoke dip, tempura green beans or crispy brussels sprouts, paired with your choice for the “Second Half.” The “Second Half” options include cheeseburger, margarita flatbread, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, cheeseburger sliders, and fiesta chicken tacos.

In addition to the dine-in offer Champps is also offering beer bucket specials on both domestic and import selections available during all game times.

“Our Champps locations have the best seat in arena to cheer on your favorite teams, celebrate a bracket win or sulk in a bracket buster,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager from Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Champps Kitchen + Bar. “Our special Pick Two for $20.22 is something new and exciting that we wanted to introduce now that the madness tournament is back in full force after the past 2 years. We are starting to see more people on our bar stools and in our tables and we wanted to take advantage of that with this great offer.”

Champps Kitchen + Bar is featuring takeout platters for your at home game watch party, the platters offered are the Slider Platter which includes 10 fried chicken and 10 cheeseburger sliders and the Buttermilk Chicken Tender platter which includes 24 chicken tenders erved with dipping sauce.

The takeout platters are also available on 3rd party delivery services including Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

“As our takeout business has grown over the last two years and continues to stay strong, we wanted to offer takeout platters that can be ordered directly through the restaurant or on 3rd party delivery,” said Merico. “We understand that some people enjoy watching all of the madness in their own arena and we wanted to bring Champps to them!”

For more information on Champps Kitchen + Bar madness tournament promotions visit https://champps.com/menu-madness/ .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

