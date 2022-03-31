Champion Joins The Greene Turtle Team as PR Agency of Record

Maryland-based sports restaurant and bar selects leading PR & digital media agency to increase brand awareness and position as leader in casual dining category

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Greene Turtle announced today its engagement of Champion as the Maryland-based casual-dining concept’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

More than a sports bar and grille, The Greene Turtle is a community hangout for all ages that serves quality food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere that’s built on the excitement and unity of sports.

Champion’s scope of work for The Greene Turtle centers on amplifying that message and positioning the brand as a leader in the casual-dining category. Champion will also build brand awareness on a local and national level, while reinforcing brand authenticity and creating genuine connections with new and loyal guests.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve taken the opportunity to really think about how we could adapt and grow moving forward,” said The Greene Turtle CEO Geo Concepcion. “We’ve implemented several new initiatives in order to enhance the customer journey. I have no doubt that Champion will be an invaluable partner in helping us spread the word about these improvements as we continue to grow and serve more communities across the region and beyond.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, Taco John’s and Bar Louie. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

“When I went to Baltimore and met Geo and the Turtle Team, I couldn’t have been more impressed with their people, food, innovation and overall company direction,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to working with this incredible brand.”

The Greene Turtle: Eat Plenty. Drink Well. Leave Happy.

About The Greene Turtle

Founded in 1976 in Ocean City, Maryland, The Greene Turtle has become the local community hangout for all ages, serving great food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement and unity of sports. The brand’s high level of customer service, culinary menu and locally sourced beers ensure that The Greene Turtle remains near and dear to customers’ hearts. With a flair reflective of its Maryland origins, The Greene Turtle’s food is not your typical “sports bar” fare. The extensive menu features bowls, tacos, crab cakes, desserts and more. For more information, please visit thegreeneturtle.com and follow The Greene Turtle on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Champion Joins The Greene Turtle Team as PR Agency of Record first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.