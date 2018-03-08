Champagne and fried chicken: The perfect match

Fried chicken and sparkling wine go together like any great duo you can think of. They complement each other while also letting their individuality shine through. Here are three bottles of bubbles to reach for — Champagne, prosecco and cava — when you prepare this recipe. That’s a trio of great European wine traditions to go with one great American food tradition.

MAKE THIS

Fried chicken

Cut 1 chicken into 8 or 10 pieces. Transfer to a bowl; pour in buttermilk to cover. Season 2 cups flour with 2 teaspoons salt plus paprika and oregano to taste. Transfer to a large paper bag. Pull the chicken from the buttermilk, and let the excess drip off, then add it to the bag. Toss to coat, then shake off any excess flour. Heat a heavy, straight-sided skillet over medium heat. When it's hot, add enough oil to cover the bottom by about 3/4 inch. When the oil gets hot (350 degrees), add the chicken pieces, making sure they're not touching. When golden brown, flip with tongs; cook until the other side browns and the internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Recipe by James P. DeWan

DRINK THIS

Pairings by sommelier Rachael Lowe of Spiaggia, as told to Michael Austin:

Pierre Peters Cuvee de Reserve Cotes des Blancs, Champagne, France: Made of 100 percent chardonnay, this wine is aged in stainless steel, French barrels and concrete, and not released for at least 36 months. Bracing acidity and fine bubbles join aromas of golden apple, green pear and almond skin to cut through the fattiness of the oil.

Le Vigne di Alice Doro Prosecco, Valdobbiadene, Veneto, Italy: From a single vineyard site, this is an approachable and balanced wine made entirely from the glera grape variety. Notes of peach pith, damp straw, tangerine and white flower come together on the palate with a zippy lemon rind character that will contrast the richness of the dish perfectly.

Gramona Imperial Cava, Catalonia, Spain: A blend of xarel-lo, macabeo and chardonnay, this wine (from a winery that has been producing cava since the early 1800s) offers aromas of lemon tart, bruised orchard fruit, hazelnut and toast. It finishes with a cleansing and bright mouthfeel, with high acidity that will cut through the chicken and breading beautifully.

