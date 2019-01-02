Challenge yourself in '19: From devouring 105-pound burgers to learning about wine

Have you ever thought, "I'd like to try to eat a burger the size of a baby hippo?:

We know a place you'll want to visit.

Or perhaps you've always wanted to know the proper way to taste wine.

We've got that covered, too.

It's 2019 and we've decided here at The Morning Call it's the Year of the Foodie. So go out and try something, learn something new or go to an event you've never been to before.

Here are five suggestions to get your started in 2019:

Burgers: Big, bigger - and are you kidding me?

If you and friends want to test the limits of your stomachs, we've got a suggestion: The Clinton Station Diner.

About an an hour away in New Jersey, the diner has burger challenges you can try with the goal of winning a prize (and bragging rights).

The "8th Wonder" is a total of 105 pounds. If you and nine friends eat the whole burger in an hour, you win $5,000.

A few rules: The contest must be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and must be witnessed by the diner's management.

Let this sink in: 105 pounds is the average weight of a baby hippo.

The challenge also has a hefty price tag: $334.35 with cheese; $411.25 for the deluxe.

The "Mt. Olympus" is no slouch at 50 pounds (25 pounds is beef.) You and four friends have three hours to down the burger. If you do, it's on the house, plus you win $1,000.

This burger is about the same weight as a window air conditioner unit.

Cost: $178.75 with cheese; deluxe, $202.95

The "Zeus" is 15 pounds (7 pounds is beef.) It's the size of an average toddler. If you and one friend can finish it in an hour, it's on the house plus you win $500.

Cost is $63.95 with cheese; deluxe, $73.25

Info: Clinton Station Diner, 2 Bank St., Clinton, N.J.; www.clintonstationdiner.com/burger-challenges.

Wine 101

If you've wanted to know more about wine, here are two opportunities:

Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery will host a Beginner's Wine Tasting Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 19. You will learn the proper way to taste wines (and learn why people swirl their wine in a glass). It's a great opportunity to ask questions you might have about wine.

Cost: $25 (must be 21 years old). Note: Class size will be limited; these classes sell out fast.

Info: Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, 9850 Newtown Road, Breinigsville; www.facebook.com/events/298243137696568

Hotel Bethlehem will host five wine classes, at 6:30 p.m. and starting on Jan. 30. Each class, which costs $40, has a theme and includes a sample of wines paired with appetizers.

Jan. 30: Tour De France: Learn the art of wine tasting through an assortment of French wines. Decode the taste of acidity, tannins, terroir and other wine descriptions.

Feb. 13: Beyond California: Take a wine journey through the best wine regions in the United States.

Feb. 27: Grapes and Olives: Selected wines will be paired with olive oils from Seasons Tap Room.

March 13: Hotel B'Wine & Cheese Pairing: Discover the perfect wine to match with cheeses from The Farm at Doe Run of Unionville, Chester County.

March 27: Grape Escape: The series wraps up with wine history, as you learn the connections between the grape varieties of Europe and their evolution on the American continent.

Info: Hotel Bethlehem, 437 Main St.; www.hotelbethlehem.com/wine-tasting-classes

Take a trip to India (sort of)

Break free from your cooking rut and learn something completely different. Cedar Crest College will host an Indian cooking class, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 21. You'll go beyond curry and learn a variety of flavorful Indian dishes you can make at home.

Cost is $70; includes food, supplies and fees.

Info: Cedar Crest College, Allen Center for Nutrition, 100 College Drive, Miller Family Building Room 19, Allentown. bit.ly/2Lt9xgw

Sound the alarm

If you love chili and good local wine, there's an event at Galen Glen Winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County, to check out. The Fourth Annual Chili Cook Off runs noon-3 p.m. Jan. 20. (Note: 21 years and older only.)

You can receive a one-ounce sample of each chili entered in the contest, and 6 ounces of either Chambourcin or cellar red to pair with the samples.

Cost is $8; proceeds benefit the West Penn Fire Company.

Info: Galen Glen Winery, 255 Winter Mountain Drive Andreas; www.galenglen.com

A souper event

ArtsQuest's Souper Bowl lets you taste soups from top Lehigh Valley restaurants and caterers. It's back for its 10th year, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26.

Visitors vote for your favorites, with the winning restaurant named the Souper Bowl Champion. Judges will also name winners in six categories: vegetarian, seafood, cream, meat, ethnic and most original.

The afternoon includes live entertainment from Hot Club of Philadelphia and a raffle for prizes donated by restaurants.

Cost is $34 for ArtsQuest members, $39 for the public. VIP tickets, which include early entrance: $55 for ArtsQuest members, $60 for the public.

Info: www.steelstacks.org, 610-332-3378.

