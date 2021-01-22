Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Central Florida teen faces sentencing in mother’s death after fight over grades
January 22, 2021 | 8:12am
From
www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Joe Mario Pedersen
Volusia County
Gregory Ramos, the teen who pled guilty to murdering his mother, is being sentenced Friday morning.