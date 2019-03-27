Central Florida restaurants, chefs left out of James Beard Foundation Awards

None of the Central Florida nominees in the 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards were selected as finalists, according to an announcement made Wednesday in Houston.

The Central Florida restaurants and chefs previously announced as nominees were: James and Julie Petrakis for Outstanding Restaurateur; Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton for Outstanding Restaurant; Rabii Saber of the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World Resort for Outstanding Pastry Chef; and Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa for Outstanding Service.

The 2019 James Beard Awards Gala will take place on May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The 2019 Leadership Awards will be held on May 5 in Chicago, and the 2019 Media Awards will take place April 26 at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Check out the full list of finalists.

